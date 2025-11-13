Turkist Yunus Emre Institute coordinator support Gambia to enhance cultural exchanges

- Advertisement -

The coordinator of the Yunus Emre Institute, Mr Talip Erdoğan, is presently supporting The Gambia to enhance cultural exchanges between the two nations, which have enjoyed decades of friendship.

The aim of the support is to foster cultural exchanges between The Gambia and Turkey, allowing both countries to learn about and appreciate each other’s distinct cultures.

Mr Erdoğan highlighted that the support reflects the significance President Erdoğan places on The Gambia.

The Turkish cultural institute operates in various countries, including The Gambia, where individuals can learn about the Turkish language and culture.

The cultural center, established last year, positioned Gambia as a key partner in Turkish society.

“This is why we find it essential to visit The Gambia,” the official remarked.

“The most significant aspect of Turkish culture that I believe will benefit The Gambia is Turkish cuisine,” he noted, revealing that over 60 million tourists visit Turkey each year to experience its culinary offerings.

He explained that introducing Turkish cuisine in The Gambia will enhance tourism. “We have selected professional chefs from various hotels, including the President’s personal chef, to train them in preparing Turkish dishes.

A professional Turkish chef will provide training, and they will incorporate this into their own recipes to share the skills with their teams,” he elaborated.

He pointed out that Gambia is becoming a prominent tourist destination, which necessitates the introduction of Turkish cuisine.

The Yunus Emre Institute was established in The Gambia seven months ago.

Mr Erdoğan disclosed that they are working on various projects but emphasized that the primary focus is on supporting Gambian artists and the festivals they host in the country.

“We will provide them with all the necessary support they require,” he added.

He further mentioned that they will assist in the social development of children through education and the arts.

Mr Erdoğa shared that they are currently supporting different groups in several areas, including education, arts, and culture through the Yunus Emre Institute in The Gambia.

He expressed deep gratitude to the staff and management of the institute for their significant accomplishments.