NDMA, partners train gov’t officials on cutting-edge risk management

By Arret Jatta

In a crucial step towards bolstering its resilience against the impacts of climate change, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), in partnership with the African Risk Capacity (ARC) and the ROOTS Project, has launched a comprehensive five-day training program for 60 government officials.

The training which commenced on 10 November focuses on equipping these officials with the skills to utilise the ARC’s advanced models, particularly the Africa Risk View (ARV) tool, for effective drought monitoring and risk assessment.

Mawdo Jallow, the National Coordinator of the ARC in The Gambia, highlighted the significance of this training.

He emphasised that climate risk management and insurance are paramount in building resilience, adding that the ability to quantify risk and leverage models to predict and prepare for droughts and other climate-related disasters is essential.

Sanna Dahaba, Executive Director of the NDMA and Program Supervisor of the ARC initiative in The Gambia, underscored the government’s shift from reactive disaster response to proactive prevention and preparedness.

He emphasised the crucial need to anticipate and analyse potential disaster trends as a prerequisite for sound decision-making and effective action.

Mr Dahaba stressed that disaster insurance and climate modeling are essential tools for ensuring that The Gambia can respond swiftly to crises without having to rely on external appeals for funding.

Benyam Terese, Head of the Technical Division at ARC, said the training aims to broaden the use of ARC models beyond the technical working group.

He added that the goal is to integrate the ARV tool into daily operations for early warning and monitoring, as well as to facilitate the creation of diverse insurance products at the micro-level.

This initiative is a critical part of the ARC’s broader mission to support African nations in developing and implementing robust climate risk management strategies.

The Gambia, as a founding member of the ARC, has long been a participant in the drought risk insurance and risk modeling programs.