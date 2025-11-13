Khoros Film Festival announces new CEO as it returns for its third edition

- Advertisement -

Khoros Film Festival (KFF) returns to the Alliance Française de Banjul from 27-29 November 2025, to showcase African and French short films. In the festival’s third year, young Gambian filmmaker Martha Manga has taken over as CEO of the organisation.

Founder of KFF, Babou Ceesay, says: “It is one of my life’s visions to elevate the Gambian – and African – filmmaking industry. And KFF is honoured to now have Martha Manga at the helm, to carry on building our filmmakers’ capacity and producing home-grown content.

Her tenure as CEO has already been packed with honours and creative exchanges with filmmakers in Lagos, Dakar, the Vatican, and France. With her expert guidance, I have no doubt that the Gambian film industry will continue to grow and thrive.”

Since 2022, KFF has run 15 courses with specialists from The Gambia, the US and the UK; trained 60+filmmakers to global standards; and created four short films with KFF’s exceptionally talented students.

Martha Manga, new CEO of KFF, adds: “It is a privilege to be the new CEO of Khoros Film Festival. Thank you to Babou for his visionary leadership, and to all our partners for making our work possible. My dream is that we keep making brilliant films that enable Gambian filmmakers to earn a living and tell our stories in an authentic way. And we are already on that path. Just in the past few months, many people have told me that through KFF’s training, their income has significantly improved. But there is more to do, and we encourage everyone to join us at this year’s festival to support our work.”

This year’s edition of the Khoros Film Festival is funded by Alliance Française de Banjul and Ambassade de France au Sé né gal et en Gambie.

The festival will run from Thursday 27th – Saturday 29th November 2025 at the Alliance Franc aise on Kairaba Avenue. There’ll be a mix of African and French short films screened across the three nights, and filmmaking workshops held during daytimes. There’s also a kids’ screening and activities.

Khoros Film Festival (KFF) is a non-profit organisation that delivers capacity building programmes in filmmaking in The Gambia.