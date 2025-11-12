ENGLISH CRICKET TEAM TOURS GAMBIA

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Cricket Association (GCA) is set to host a unique and exciting international series as it welcomes the Believers Cricket Club—an amateur community team from the United Kingdom—for a four-match T20 series.

The fixtures will take place from November 12 to November 17, 2025, at the historic McCarthy Square in Banjul.

​A celebration of cricket and community

This highly anticipated tour, which reportedly coincides with a celebration marking 100 years of cricket in The Gambia, highlights the GCA’s dedication to developing the sport and promoting international cultural exchange through cricket. The series of four Twenty20 (T20) games promises fast-paced and entertaining action for local spectators and fans.

​The Believers Cricket Club, an ‘underdog’ amateur side from South London, UK, has garnered attention for their commitment to the sheer love of the game over professional accolades. Their captain has noted that the tour is a rare opportunity to showcase amateur cricket on an international stage, inspire local youth, and foster lasting connections between the two diverse communities.

​Match details

The four-game series will be played at the capital’s well-known cricket venue, McCarthy Square, with matches scheduled for Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th November 2025.

​The collaboration to stage this event also reportedly involves the British High Commissioner in Banjul and The Gambian Ministry of Tourism and Culture, underscoring the diplomatic and cultural significance of the series. The tour will also be the subject of a compelling documentary, which the Believers CC is producing to capture their journey and the spirit of the event.

​Cricket enthusiasts and the general public are encouraged to attend the matches at McCarthy Square to witness this unique sporting exchange and support The Gambia’s national cricket development efforts.

We hereby invite all media outlets to come and celebrate this event with us as we look forward to a great contest.

