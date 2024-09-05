Unique group equips Scorpions coach with cutting-technology

- Advertisement -

Technology partners of the Scorpions, Unique Group, on Tuesday handed latest electronic working tools to Coach Johnathan McKinstry. The presentation, which was done by the chairman of the Unique Group, Papa Yusupha Njie, saw McKinstry handed with the latest Xiaomi Redmi tablet computer, Redmi 12 5G smartphone, mi smart watch, mi power bank and Redmi bud wireless earphones. This presentation will be followed with deliveries of more cutting-edge electronic devices for the team, the coach and the Federation staff of the National Team by the next Afcon qualifiers in October.