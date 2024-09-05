30.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, September 5, 2024
GAMBIA RUES MISSED CHANCES OVER COMOROS…Pressure mounts for points against Tunisia Sunday

The Scorpions put up a strong performance against Comoros to kick start a quest for their Afcon appearance yesterday, but found themselves behind before Musa Barrow leveled up with a stunning free kick to make it one all.

But the Gambian side will rue the many chances created but wasted against a side less fancied to pose danger in the group, the most notable coming from Alieu Fadera. Coming ahead of tonight’s clash between Tunisia and Madagascar, the results will compel Coach Jonathn McKinstry and his Scorpions to hunt for points against the Tunisian side on Sunday. He would be hoping for the return of Captain Omar Colley to strengthen his defense and may consider shuffling his strike force in the hope of sharpening its blunt finishing in front of goal. 

The Afcon project is the strongest challenge for the new coach who cannot fall short of qualifying the already familiar participants in this biggest football event.

