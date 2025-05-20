USA-based Gambian philanthropist bolsters Maternal Care with generous donation 

- Advertisement -

In a profound display of generosity, Gambian philanthropist Muhammed Waggeh, based in the United States, has made a significant contribution to maternal healthcare in Kanifing General Hospital. He donated 15 cartons of maternal pads to the General Hospital aimed at supporting new mothers, ensuring they have access to essential hygiene products during their postpartum recovery. At a formal handover ceremony, hospital representatives expressed deep gratitude for the donation, emphasising its positive impact on patient care.

Principal Nursing Officer Jariatou Drammeh hailed Waggeh’s gesture, noting that the maternal pads would provide crucial assistance to mothers arriving at the hospital without necessary supplies.

Speaking on behalf of the donor, medical practitioner Lamin Jatta underscored the motivation behind the initiative, stressing a commitment to enhancing maternal health in The Gambia.