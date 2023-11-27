UTG commended for scientific actions against climate change

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The University of The Gambia has received commendations for its research programmes and initiatives against climate change.

In the quest of UTG’s WASCAL programme to curb climate change in The Gambia, the country hosted the first ‘All African Symposium on climate change adaptation’ which would be piloted to other countries across west Africa.

The symposium is introduced by the international climate change information and research programme (ICCRP) in collaboration with the University of The Gambia and the Hamburg university of applied sciences.

Professor Pierre Gomez, the minister of higher education, hailed UTG WASCAL staff and students for their work, and researches that bagged international recognition.

He equally laid emphasis on the need to integrate climate change adaptation into school curriculums to foster a generation equipped with skills and mind-set needed to address environmental challenges.

“This symposium is very crucial for effective collaboration between academia, research institutions and policymakers. We can ensure that our higher education’s ecosystem becomes a beacon of environmental responsibility, producing graduates who are not just aware of climate change but are actively engaged in its adaptation. I thank the UTG and the WASCAL programme for making us proud in research that is evidence base and also recognised at international level, ” Minister Gomez stated.

He further made an assurance that his ministry will support research activities that would enhance the capacities of researchers and local communities to build their resilience under a changing climate.

Speaking on behalf of the vice chancellor of the University of The Gambia, Dr. Kayode Adekeye, said UTG is committed to being at the forefront of research and education that confronts the challenges posed by climate change.

He added: “Our collaboration with Hamburg university of applied sciences is a testament to the top power of international partnerships in tackling climate change through research.”