Bakau Development Committee donates drugs to Bakau health centre

Sequel to the successful hosting of the recently held clinical outreach event at the Bakau Community Centre, jointly organised by the Koro Ceesay Foundation and the Bakau Development Committee, some of the leftover medications were donated to the Bakau Health Centre on Friday 24th November 2023.

In presenting the donated items, Dr Saffie Jammeh of the Kanifing General Hospital, also a native of Bakau, said Dr Naffie Ceesay of the Koro Ceesay Foundation was pleased to be of service to the Bakau, following in the footsteps of her late father (Sainey Ceesay) who served as headmaster at the Bakau Primary School for many years. Dr Jammeh stated that the donated medications were just a token but noted that nothing is small as long as it is of benefit to the community. She said other selected and deserving health facilities would also benefit from the benevolent gesture.

In his remarks, the chairman of the executive committee of the Bakau Development Committee, Alhagie Badara Y Jallow, said the health centre is one of the most under resourced health facilities within the country. He lamented the plight of the Bakau women and their struggles in attending clinics at the health centre which is remotely located from the community. In this regard, the BDC chairman disclosed that his Committee is in the process of finalizing arrangements with the management of the health centre with a view to facilitating regular outreach clinics within Bakau. He thanked the staff of Bakau Health Centre for their services. He also thanked the Koro Ceesay Foundation through Dr Naffie Ceesay and Dr Saffie Jammeh for their laudable initiative and looked forward to more fruitful relationship between their two organisations.

In receiving the medications, the officer incharge at the Bakau Health Centre, Isatou Jallow, thanked the Bakau Development Committee and the Koro Ceesay Foundation, through Dr.Saffie Jammeh for the generous donation. She assured them that the donated medications which are highly appreciated, would be put into good use. The presentation ceremony was also graced by members of the Executive Committee of the Bakau Development Committee as well as staff of the Bakau Health Centre.