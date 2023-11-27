Gambia pushes to tackle antimicrobial resistance

- Advertisement -

Two years ago, The Gambia carried out an analysis to better tackle the threat of antimicrobial resistance. The analysis, the country’s first of its kind, revealed a rising trend in multi-drug resistant tuberculosis as well as growing pathogen resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics.

Babanding Sabally, director of national pharmaceutical services at the Ministry of Health, explained the measures being undertaken to address this public health problem.

What is the situation of antimicrobial resistance in the country?

- Advertisement -

“In 2021, a situational analysis on antimicrobial resistance was conducted for the first time, to benchmark information on antibiotic consumption in hospitals and local communities, tallying it with resistance data gathered at laboratories.

The analysis was conducted to find out more about the bigger challenges in addressing antimicrobial resistance, including limited awareness among the public, lack of research, and weak surveillance that cuts across the human, livestock and environmental sectors.

It raises concerns about the growth of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, Extended Spectrum ?-Lactamase (a condition in which specific enzymes released by a bacteria neutralize the effects of antibiotics) and resistance to some commonly prescribed antibiotics.

- Advertisement -

The analysis shows that while health professionals have better awareness of antimicrobial resistance, 90% of hospitals do not implement antimicrobial stewardship programmes that measure and improve how antibiotics are prescribed by clinicians and used by clients. And governance of the medication use process in hospitals is weak.

Generally, lack of equipment, reagents for tests, adequately trained personnel and financial resources has hampered the full operations of most laboratories in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of antimicrobials and antibiotic residues in frequently consumed foods.

This analysis has helped us to lay a foundation to guide and strengthen antimicrobial activities in the country.”

What measures are being taken to address antimicrobial resistance?

“Considering the increased risk posed by antimicrobial resistance, in 2022 The Gambia developed a fully costed National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (2023?2027), which identifies key measures to be implemented by 2027 to address antimicrobial resistance. The action plan is in line with the National Health Policy and covers environmental issues more broadly.

With the achievement of this milestone, the antimicrobial task force is working on implementing the activities of the action plan. Since the development of the action plan, the willingness and collaboration from partners involved in the One Health approach have been overwhelmingly positive. This approach is a holistic approach to antimicrobial resistance which focuses on human health, animal health issues and environmental issues.”