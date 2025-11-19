UTG launches cashew fruit production development project

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The University of the Gambia (UTG) has officially inaugurated its Cashew Fruit Production Development Project, a landmark initiative aimed at unlocking the untapped potential of cashew production in the country.

The project launched at the UTG Kanifing Campus, seeks to create new opportunities for local farmers, entrepreneurs, and the agri-business sector, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.

The one year and five months project will be hosted at the UTG Faraba Campus and implemented by the UTG, in partnership with Camarass OY, GIZ, the European Union, and the African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States (ACP)

It is a €200,000 matching grant (40% from funding agencies; 60% from UTG and Camarass Company) with the objective of enhancing value addition in the cashew sector, promote innovation, and drive sustainable economic growth.

The project will develop and test cashew-based products for local and international markets, enhance skills of students, researchers, and processors, and promote industry-academia collaboration.

According to statics, only 5% of the cashew fruit is utilised globally, with the rest discarded.

This project aims to reduce waste and maximise the fruit’s economic potential.

A processing centre will be established at the School of Agriculture (Faraba Campus) to produce standard-compliant products for export and local markets.

The initiative is a pilot, with plans to secure additional funding (€0.5–1 million) to acquire advanced machinery and scale operations.

Dr Lang Sanyang, Director UTG Consultancy Bureau said: “This project is a huge milestone, combining academic research, international collaboration, and innovation to drive sustainable development. It reflects the university’s commitment to solving real-world challenges.”

Saikou Camara, CEO, Camarass Company (LT) said 95% of the cashew fruit is wasted in The Gambia.

“This project will reduce waste, create jobs, and boost the economy.”

Prof Herbert Robinson, Vice Chancellor, UTG added: “We thank Camarass for choosing UTG. We will take ownership of this project and ensure its success.”

He said the project underscores the power of collaboration between academia, industry, and international partners to foster innovation and inclusive growth.

As The Gambia’s cashew sector grows, the project promises to reduce poverty, create jobs, and enhance food security.