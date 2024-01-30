UTG students launch chemical society

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

The University of The Gambia students and professors Thursday launched the Chemical Society of the Gambia held at UTG auditorium in Kanifing under the theme “let’s support scientific research for national development”.

The Chemical Society is a non-profitable organisation established in January 2022 and is in partnership with Commonwealth Chemistry which is the federation of chemical sciences and the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The day was marked as a significant development in education, research and mentorship in chemistry and its related field. The day doesn’t serve as the beginning of chemistry advancement but as a renewed commitment to the development of the nation through science especially in the field of chemistry.

Speaking at the event, president CSG, Sainey Cham said in January 2022 the society was formed and after several efforts and preparation, on the 31st March 2022, the society was legally registered with the ministry of justice, while adding that the development of nation is hugely depended on science and technology which chemistry is 100%.

Cham said the primary goal of chemistry is to promote and advance the knowledge and practice of chemistry within our nation. The society aims to foster a community of chemists, researchers, educators and industry professionals who would collaborate and exchange ideals to drive innovation and progress in the chemical sciences.

Cham disclosed that the executive of the society is currently working to register CSG with Federation of African Society of Chemistry (FASC), International Union of Pure and Applied Chemist (IUPAC) and other international chemical science bodies. “This will provide opportunity to attend international conferences and have access to conduct research and participate in forums of national and international interest”, Cham said.

Cham expressed gratitude to partners Commonwealth Chemistry and the Royal Society of Chemistry for financing the budget of the launching. He said: “I am looking forward for the progress of the society and call on government to invest in science field”.

Guest speaker, Dr. Ismail Badjie, CEO Innovarx Global emphasised the vital role of chemistry in supporting scientific research for national development. He reminded the society about the greatest alchemist ‘God’ and how chemistry has been shores of Africa way before it was documented which are now used in our education system.

He urged the students to reclaim chemistry and learn it as something within us for over 2000 years ago.

Mr. Dawda Badjie, executive director NEA, underscores the importance of chemistry in national development. He hailed the organisers for coming up with this initiative, adding that national development should be a collective responsibility and everyone’s business.