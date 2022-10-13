Valerenga FC scout impressed with Gambian football

At the close of a short visit to The Gambia yesterday, Frederick Wisur, a chief scout at top Norwegian side Valerenga FC has said he was able to discover some hidden gem in Gambia football.

The technician was in The Gambia as guest of Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh.

During his stay, Wisur was able to watch Nawettan matches at Serekunda East as well as a special tournament set up by the Jaiteh Foundation’s football programme. He said: “I have travelled to a good number of African countries and I cannot say the Gambia is any worse. I think there is great potential here for a great football future.”

Wisur also spoke optimistically about possible areas of agreement with Ambassador Jaiteh designed to open up greater cooperation in the mutual interest of both sides.

Speaking to The Standard on the visit, Ambassador Jaiteh said he met Wisur at the recent Norway Cup and found him to be enthusiast about Gambian football and his visit is part of efforts to push that further.” I am extremely happy about Wisur’s visit which gave him a chance to see Gambian football from the grassroots level,”Amb. Jaiteh said.