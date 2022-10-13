MODOU BARROW VOTED PLAYER OF THE MONTH IN SOUTH KOREA

Gambian midfielder Modou Secka Barrow has been voted Player of the Month for September in the South Korean Professional League. The former Swansea City, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Reading winger saw off competition from three other contenders for the prestigious award.

The month covered by the award is Barrow’s most productive month of football since he joined the twice Asian Champions League winners.

He scored six goals and made one assist in six matches as the champions closed the gap on leaders Ulsan Hyundai FC to within five points in their quest for a record sixth consecutive title.

The winner for the K League Player of the Month is chosen by the League’s technical study group whose vote constitute 60% while another 25% is given to the fans with the league’s official video game partner, EA Sports, holding onto the remaining 15%. The Gambian, who turns 30 today, secured the highest number of votes in all three categories.

