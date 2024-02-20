VP Jallow advocates for positive masculinity at AU Summit to end violence against women and girls

- Advertisement -

By Mahzouba Maya Faal

February 18th, 2024 – At the closing ceremony of the 37th African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government, His Excellency Mohammad B.S Jallow, Vice President of The Gambia, conveyed President Adama Barrow’s commitment to championing positive masculinity to end violence against women and girls. The speech was delivered during a debate on the African Union’s decision to negotiate a convention on this crucial issue.

Vice President Jallow commended the initiative of President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros and President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa for jointly hosting the 3rd AU Men’s Conference on Positive Masculinity in Leadership to End Violence Against Women and Girls. The event underscores a collective leadership responsibility that transcends borders, cultures, and societies, emphasizing the urgent need to confront violence against women on all fronts.

Highlighting the efforts of the African Women Leadership Network (AWLN) under the dynamic leadership of Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Vice President Jallow stressed the moral obligation to champion positive masculinity and prevent the continuous oppression and marginalization of women.

Reiterating The Gambia’s zero tolerance for violence against women and girls, Vice President Jallow urged the African Union Commission to regularly review and evaluate progress in addressing violence against women. He called for necessary logistical, financial, and administrative measures to catalyze positive change and support the development of the Convention.

The strong stance taken by The Gambia reflects a commitment to promoting positive masculinity in alignment with the AU’s vision, addressing the urgent need for a legal framework to prevent and end violence against women and girls in the continent.

The Vice President concluded by thanking the assembly for their attention, marking a significant moment in the collective efforts towards creating a safer and more equitable Africa for women and girls.