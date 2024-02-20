Gambian delegation champions African security and education at 37th AU Summit

- Advertisement -

By Mahzouba Maya Faal

In a resounding display of commitment to African unity and progress, the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government witnessed The Gambia’s Vice President, His Excellency Mohammed B.S Jallow, leading a high-profile delegation to Addis Ababa.

The delegation included The Gambian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Hon. Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Hon. Minister of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology, Hon. Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Permanent Secretaries, among others.

- Advertisement -

Under the theme, “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa,” the two-day summit, held from the 17th to 18th of February, brought together leaders and representatives from across the continent.

Vice President Jallow, representing President Adama Barrow, expressed sincere gratitude for The Gambia’s re-election to the African Union Peace and Security Council for a two-year term spanning 2024-2026. In his opening ceremony speech, he emphasized The Gambia’s unwavering dedication to supporting the Peace and Security Council’s efforts in finding innovative solutions to the common challenges faced by African nations.

“Conscious of the continual conflicts, the political instability, and the unfortunate re-emergence of Unconstitutional Changes of Government (UCGs) gaining foothold in many regions, the Republic of The Gambia will rely on the formulated recommendations of the African Union Peace and Security (PSC) to continuously build on the work done so far after the two years as a member of the August Council,” Vice President Jallow stated.

- Advertisement -

He reiterated The Gambia’s commitment to the mantra of “African Solutions to African Problems” as a sacrosanct imperative, vowing to champion democratic governance, human rights, transitional justice, post-conflict reconstruction, and development. The Vice President also emphasized the importance of strengthening early warning mechanisms and protecting children affected by armed conflicts.

Vice President Jallow concluded his address by expressing The Gambia’s anticipation for the implementation of the Banjul Conclusions, focusing on “the need to prioritize the education and protection of children in conflict situations,” as put forth by the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) Ministerial High-level Open Session held in Banjul, The Gambia, from December 4th to 5th, 2023.

The opening ceremony featured prominent speakers, including the AU Commission Chairperson, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, the UN Secretary-General, the President of the State of Palestine, the President of Brazil, and the Chairperson of the AU, reflecting a diverse and influential gathering dedicated to shaping Africa’s future.