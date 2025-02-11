Well done to the Gambia Police Force!

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks and months, incidents of armed robbery have been increasing. Very often the news outlets report one daring attack after another. There was one in Fass Njagga Choi, Farafenni, Access Bank and most recently in Banjul. In some of these attacks, bandits deliberately targeted police officers in their operations.

What is worrying is the fact that these armed robbers seems to be more daring as the days pass by. For instance, the attack on Access Bank and the one in Banjul happened in broad daylight. Hitherto, these attacks used to take place at night when most people would be asleep.

However, they now seem to care less and that is why they are brazen enough to launch such operations during the day when the streets would be as busy as they could be. This certainly increases the chances of recognition, and ultimate capture. But they do not seem to care. The question one may ask is why?

Another aspect of the robberies happening during the day is the increased chance of ordinary citizens getting caught up in crossfire between the robbers and security agents. Considering that the robbers now use guns, the danger s multiplied. If these continue to happen, the likelihood of someone losing their lives in it is very high.

The Gambia Police Force needs to be commended for an excellent job in capturing these alleged robbers. Within a short time, it has been announced that the GPF has arrested the people who are responsible for the attack in Banjul. The other arrest, which took place in Guinea Bissau, is of the individual responsible for the attack on Access bank.

Security id however complex and it goes beyond the police doing their job and arresting the culprits. It also has to do with the justice system in the country. The court must take these offences seriously and swift and stern verdicts so that whoever is caught and tried would be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

Thus, the public, the Gambia Police Force and the Judiciary all have roles to play to ensure that the incidents of armed robbery are stopped. This is what will make citizens feel safe in their homes.

Well done Gambia Police Force!