West Coast Zonal final slated for Sunday Brufut takes on Foni at Box bar

- Advertisement -

The organisers of the West Coast region’s zonal championship have announced Sunday 29 December as the date for this year’s final.

The match will be played at Brikama Box Bar Stadium between Brufut and Foni.

The two sides came through a keenly contested tournament that thrilled thousands of fans across this largest region of the country. Matches were played at different venues across the region with some attracting over 10,000 fans. The organisers picked Brikama as the venue for the final to provide not just a neutral ground for the finalists but also to deliver a spectacular setting for the formal closing of the annual tournament.