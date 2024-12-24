Afcon 2025: One year to kick off in Morocco

- Advertisement -

In exactly 12 months from today, Africa’s biggest event: the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations will kick-off in Morocco.The Caf Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is expected to break all records set by the previous edition in Côte d’Ivoire. The Afcon is now the single biggest event on African soil attracting a television audience of over 1.5 billion and more than 2.4 billion digital streams.

Morocco will play host to the continental finals for the first time since 1988, and much work has already been done in preparing for the 24-team tournament that will run from 21 December, 2025 to 18 January, 2026.

The countdown has begun, with the draw for the group stages at the finals set for 27 January, 2025 in Rabat, Morocco, after which teams will learn their fate and their path to the trophy.

The tournament will be the 35th staging of Africa’s greatest sporting show and another chapter in the rich history of a competition first played in 1957.

Morocco boasts world-class facilities, including the iconic Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, which hosted the 1988 Afcon final where Cameroon edged Nigeria 1-0.

The venue, and several others, will be filled with passionate fans, many of who will hope to see Morocco lift the continental crown for the first time since 1976.

Before the Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco will host the Caf Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (30 March-19 April, 2025) and Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (5-26 July, 2025).

Morocco was also this month confirmed as co-host of the 2030 Fifa World Cup along with Spain and Portugal.