NAYCONF ADOPTS 8 CORE RESOLUTIONS TO GUIDE GOV’T POLICY

The biannual gathering of youths, the National Youth Conference and Festival (NaYCoNF) ended Sunday with the country’s youths adopting eight key resolutions aimed at addressing pressing issues impacting the youth and national development.

NaYCoNF remains the most significant platform for Gambian youths to share their aspirations, challenges and solutions for the country’s socio-economic and political progress.

At each edition, resolutions are crafted to tackle critical issues, with previous editions contributing to substantial advancements in youth empowerment, policy reform, and national growth.

This year’s event, the 14th edition with the theme “Enhancing youth participation in the Attainment of the Recovery Focus and National Development Plan 2023-2027”, mainly continued the legacy and incorporated innovative strategies to address evolving challenges.

The resolutions adopted centered around eight core thematic areas: Migration management, Peace Security and Justice Creative industry, ICT and innovation, Gender (GBV)

Education and employment and entrepreneurship and Climate change and Leadership and political participation

“These resolutions reflect the collective experiences of youth, input from the national stakeholders, and a dedication to sustainable development in line with national policies, international frameworks, and the aspirations of young Gambian,” officials of the ministry of youths and sports said.

Meanwhile the festival formally ended yesterday at Charles Jow School at Latrikunda presided over the Vice President Muhammed Jallow.