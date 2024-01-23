WFD meets stakeholders to dialogue ways tocombat corruption in government institutions

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Bojang

Westminster Foundation for Democracy has convened a seminar with the finance and public accounts and committees of the National Assembly, and Public Enterprise and relevant stakeholders. The purpose of the seminar was to strengthen these structures and promote the necessary political willto undertake effective legislative measures to enhance transparency and accountability and combat corruption.

The dialogue was a follow-up to review and build on the progress made so far in strengthening public sector accountability. The passing of the Anti-Corruption Act 2023, and the recent reports of the FPAC and PEC committee highlighted significant political commitments against corruption.

Ousman Jallow, representative of WFP, said the follow up seminar was an opportunity for all stakeholders to air their concerns, issues, as well as address misconceptions and misunderstandings.

Lamin J Sanneh, Chairperson of the Public Enterprises Committee said his committee has major issues with reports sent to them particularly the financial statement and the management letters. “But through their engagements some of them have improved. We also have issues of adverse audit findings that are risky in nature, which is why we are yet to lay our reports with the recommendations and resolutions that are going to be made. We are working towards it but we were unable to exhaust the 2019 one because some of the backlogs were not presented, but we are pushing and the 2020 report is in progress and reports, possible resolutions will be presented for a follow up to the relevant authorities for implementation.”

He added that PEC and FPAC will need assistance from all stakeholders in terms of approach, to ensure accountability and transparency in their public finance dealings to enable them to combat corruption as they intend to do. Other issues he said are quality of the reports caused by stale mails between external auditors, because the auditor general outsources to audit firms. Be rest assured PEC membership is committed and willing toward fulfilling that task.

Alhagie S Darboe said the seminar has instilled more zeal in both committees in conducting their functions, as far as administering accountability on government institutions are concerned. He lauded WFD for being a strong partner to the National Assembly especially in the area of combating corruption. “This discussion will further equip us in carrying out our responsibilities and functions as we have been doing, it is one thing to do and provide an oversight to the plenary for consideration and adoption, but another to ensure effective implementation of the outcome of our work. I can say representatives of the IGP and Ministry of Justice here present are important partners when it comes to implementation of the reports and resolutions of the National Assembly, and are committed to the cause but the seminar will add more value to that commitment as well as information sharing with the media,” he remarked.