Gam-Jul Foundation boosts health support for new mothers

- Advertisement -

Gamjul Moms & Babies Foundation, a non-profit organisation with its mission to provide support for reproductive and maternal health, recently donated hygienic materials to at least 10 women who have given birth at the Brufut Health Centre.

The foundation aims to advocate towards addressing maternal health care during and after pregnancy to reduce maternal health and infant mortality in rural and urban communities.

The gesture is meant to ensure both the new mother’s and their babies have access to good and adequate hygiene during their postnatal periods. The new mothers also received cash amounts to facilitate their transportation to their houses.

- Advertisement -

Gamjul program manager Alagie Gaye reports on the significant progress made by the foundation in improving access to maternal health care by offering essential hygienic materials, community outreach programs to sensitise people about early marriage which is a contributing factor to maternal death and complication as well as importance of male involvement in maternal health and delivery.

“We are very much delighted to repeat the gesture of donating sanitary materials to this noble health facility [Brufut]. We also want to thank this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Health for their tireless effort in improving maternal and child health in the Gambia,” he said.

Fatou B Ceesay, the spokesperson of the Foundation congratulated the new mothers and nurses at the health centre for ensuring safe delivery.

- Advertisement -

She expressed optimism that the donated sanitary products will help enhance the hygiene of the mothers to make sure they are safe and their babies. Ms Ceesay stated the foundation is open to partner with other relevant organisations, individuals and organisations to provide continuity in improving maternal and reproductive health care.

Omar Dampha, the nurse in charge of Brufut Health Centre, sincerely thanked the foundation for the support to new mothers and their babies.

He said the foundation has consistently supported the health centre in its strive to enhance health care delivery in the Gambia as well as stemming the rate of maternal mortality. Dampha called for concerted efforts to ensure pregnant women get the best quality care.

Beneficiaries Matty Manneh and Fatou Manneh thanked Gamjul for the gesture and assured them of effective utilisation of the materials.