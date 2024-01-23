MoHERST hands over site to partners to construct dormitories for UTG Faraba campus

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) on Wednesday officially handed over the site to MRC Holland Foundation and Brighter Future for the construction of dormitories for the University of the Gambia students at Faraba campus.

The consultants and contractors of the Faraba Bantang UTG campus Shapoorji Pallonji shared the design of the dormitories to the minister before the official handing over of the site to the partners after a brief powerpoint presentation of the master plan project attended by senior government officials and others.

According to the designed, the dormitories will be categorized into three (3) components: Students Housing; Staff Housing, Vice Chancellor’s Housing. And the first phase when completed is expected to accommodate 500 students.

Prof Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Technology, said the government of the Gambia under the leadership of H.E Adama Barrow thought it wise to start the ball rolling for the construction of the Faraba Bantang UTG dormitories to enable people to be in a conducive environment of teaching and learning.

He also expressed his profound appreciation to MRC Holland Foundation and Brighter Future for their enormous support to The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.

“MRC Holland Foundation and Brigher Future are true friends of the Gambia”.

Dr. Henriette Sonko, MRC Holland Foundation County Coordinator, said the event is meant to share the available design ans handing over of the site to enable them to review the project.

She also thanked the Minister Gomez for pushing hard on the transformation agenda and promised to continue supporting the Ministry to achieve its goals.

Yama Samateh Lowe, Coordinator of Brighter Future, said the sustainability of any project is crucial and partnering with the ministry and MRC Holland to provide the for students

She expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry in partnering with them and for the official handing over of the site to them for the construction of the dormitories.

Madam Lowe, emphasized on the importance of tertiary and higher education in building a sustainable economy and commended the Ministry for working tirelessly towards the transformation of higher education in The Gambia.

The students’ dormitory is said to have facilities such as library, mini-market, cafeteria, food preparation room, storage area, play area, laundry, hairdressing room, among others.