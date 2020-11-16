- Advertisement -
So what if I am black?
Does it mean the trait of humanity I lack?
I am no less human?
For I too am son of man
The colored Africans look at me with disdain
Condemning me to slavery’s pain
To Europe I go in search of the golden key
It throws me bananas like I am a monkey
Shutting its doors for me to drown
I roam the streets of America only to be gunned down
Living in fear that tomorrow I may not see
While the Toubab roams Africa celebrated and free
We are the hated, taunted and hunted beings of humanity,
Wake up Luther, your dream is in pity
Black blood paints the streets of the city
Wake up Garvey, African unity is yet to reign,
Africa is at war with itself while exulting foreign
