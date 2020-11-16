29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, November 16, 2020
POEM

What if I am black?

5
solomon
So what if I am black?

Does it mean the trait of humanity I lack?

I am no less human?

For I too am son of man

 

The colored Africans look at me with disdain

Condemning me to slavery’s pain

To Europe I go in search of the golden key

It throws me bananas like I am a monkey

Shutting its doors for me to drown

I roam the streets of America only to be gunned down

Living in fear that tomorrow I may not see

While the Toubab roams Africa celebrated and free

We are the hated, taunted and hunted beings of humanity,

Wake up Luther, your dream is in pity

Black blood paints the streets of the city

Wake up Garvey, African unity is yet to reign,

Africa is at war with itself while exulting foreign

