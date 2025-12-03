When the past still speaks: A sequel

- Advertisement -

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

Building on last month’s article, “When the Past Still Speaks”, and drawing on insights from “When Nothing Surprises Anymore”, this sequel revisits how The Gambia confronts its past while navigating the present. While the first article focused on political events and public reactions, this piece explores how societies and individuals develop resilience, patience, and clarity through repeated exposure to uncertainty. The recent cancellation of Jammeh’s planned return and the episode surrounding Sana Manjang, though different in nature, intersect in their impact. Both remind us that history continues to speak, challenges test our collective wisdom, and stability emerges not from fear or reaction, but from measured judgment, institutional strength, and civic responsibility.

Recent events underscore that even well-established institutions must remain alert. National stability depends on their consistent vigilance, and citizens’ responses reveal a growing political maturity. Following Jammeh’s audio message, public reactions were measured, with the national conversation remaining grounded in respect for the law, civic engagement, and the need for stability. Increasingly, institutions, rather than personalities, shape national expectations.

President Adama Barrow emphasized that Jammeh cannot return without explicit governmental approval. Any return must follow legal and institutional processes, reinforcing that no individual, past or present, is above the law. Soon after, Jammeh’s team announced a postponement of his planned return, citing logistical constraints and the need for further coordination. The statement reflected awareness within his camp of the legal, political, and regional implications of any return. These developments refocused public attention on institutional readiness rather than personal ambition, demonstrating that history’s shadows may attempt to return whenever a nation lowers its guard.

Citizens’ reactions to these events remain layered. Some viewed Jammeh’s announcement as a challenge, others as an opportunity for reflection. A claim resurfaced that Halifa Sallah signed the 2016 coalition agreement on behalf of the coalition, which he denied, emphasizing he was not at State House at the time. This contrast highlights how political memory can fracture and underscores the importance of separating documented fact from personal recollection.

The National Assembly debated the security implications of Jammeh’s return. Lawmakers such as Sainey Jawara warned it could threaten national security and undermine reconciliation, while others, including Assan Touray, urged a measured approach, emphasizing legal compliance, diplomacy, and coordination with regional partners such as Ecowas, the African Union, and the United Nations. From a security perspective, preparedness involves managing not only physical readiness but also narrative and expectations. HalifaSallah’s clarification, Assembly debates, and Barrow’s firm guidance together demonstrate careful balancing of stability, legality, and democratic principle.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Sana Manjang in Senegal added a new dimension. Long associated with troubling episodes of the Jammeh era, his detention reminded Gambians that accountability, however delayed, remains possible, and that regional cooperation on justice is deepening. Since investigations are ongoing, the public is best served by relying on official updates rather than speculation. At the same time, reflection is not an escape from present challenges; it is how a nation measures its steps and safeguards its future.

The coincidence of Jammeh’s postponed return and the detention of a former security figure reinforces a broader truth: one event represents an ambition that cannot yet be realized, while the other marks a consequence that can no longer be avoided. Together, they illustrate that the future is increasingly shaped by institutions rather than unchecked individual power.

National stability rests on institutional integrity rather than personalities. Security agencies, oversight bodies, and civil society must enforce law and order, while citizens exercise restraint and civic responsibility. Regional partners offer guidance, but the ultimate guarantor of stability is the collective maturity of Gambians. The democratic gains and stability achieved over the past decade must be protected through vigilance, civic responsibility, and respect for institutions.

The past will always speak, sometimes loudly, sometimes softly. What matters is how Gambians choose to listen. The calm handling of recent events, including HalifaSallah’s clarification, the Assembly’s measured debates, President Barrow’s firm guidance, Jammeh’s postponed return, and Sana Manjang’s arrest, demonstrates a nation that can confront its past responsibly. Gambians are able to acknowledge history, address accountability, and uphold the rule of law without fracturing along partisan or personal lines. Our nation’s future will be secured not through panic or fear, but through attentiveness, principle, and unity. The shadow of the past may remain, but it no longer dictates The Gambia’s direction. That responsibility and that power rest firmly with its people, guided by law, truth, and shared democratic purpose.