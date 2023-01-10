WOMEN SCORPIONS TO RETURN TO WAFU

The Gambia National Women’s Senior team will take part in the fourth coming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A Women’s tournament in Cape Verde 2023.

Accordingly, Head Coach Mariama Bom Sowe has assembled a provisional list of 29 players that commenced training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum yesterday.

The daily training to hone the skills of the team will wrap up next week ahead of the sub regional tournament set to take place from the 20th January to February 1st, 2023.

The first edition of the tournament was held in Sierra Leone in 2020, with Senegal emerging as champions.

Provisional List

Goalkeepers

1. Aminata Gaye – Police FC

2. Matty Manga – Abuko United

3. Mariama Ceesay – Red Scorpion

4. Ramatoulie Dukureh – City Girls FC

5. Fatou Kine Mendy – Berewuleng

Defenders

6. Ruggy Joof- Determine Girls (Liberia)

7. Bintou Ceesay- Police FC

8. Ellen Gai- City Girls

9. Wuday Colley- Greater Tomorrow

10. Sally Ceesay Police FC

11. Fatou Fatty – Red Scorpions

12. Fatoumatta Mook – Police FC

13. Fatou Lowe – Police FC

14. Juwana Colley – Koita FC

Midfielders

15. Awa Tamba – (Senegal)

16. Metta Sanneh – Police FC

17. Kaddy Jatta – Red Scorpions

18. Kadijatou Bayo – Red Scorpions

19. Mamie Sey – Police FC

20. Jabou Jobarteh – Police FC

Forwards

21. Ola Buwaro – Red Scorpions

22. Mam Drammeh – (Senegal)

23. Kumba Kuyateh – Red Scorpions

24. Fatoumatta Sowe – Police FC

25. Catherine Jatta – Police FC

26. Kaddy Jarju – Future Bi

27. Teddy Serreh Jatta – Berewuleng

28. Fatoumatta Jammeh – Red Scorpions

29. Mbassy Darboe – Determine Girls (Liberia)