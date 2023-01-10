WOMEN SCORPIONS TO RETURN TO WAFU

The Gambia National Women’s Senior team will take part in the fourth coming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A Women’s tournament in Cape Verde 2023.
Accordingly, Head Coach Mariama Bom Sowe has assembled a provisional list of 29 players that commenced training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum yesterday.
The daily training to hone the skills of the team will wrap up next week ahead of the sub regional tournament set to take place from the 20th January to February 1st, 2023.
The first edition of the tournament was held in Sierra Leone in 2020, with Senegal emerging as champions.
Provisional List
Goalkeepers
1. Aminata Gaye – Police FC
2. Matty Manga – Abuko United
3. Mariama Ceesay – Red Scorpion
4. Ramatoulie Dukureh – City Girls FC
5. Fatou Kine Mendy – Berewuleng
Defenders
6. Ruggy Joof- Determine Girls (Liberia)
7. Bintou Ceesay- Police FC
8. Ellen Gai- City Girls
9. Wuday Colley- Greater Tomorrow
10. Sally Ceesay Police FC
11. Fatou Fatty – Red Scorpions
12. Fatoumatta Mook – Police FC
13. Fatou Lowe – Police FC
14. Juwana Colley – Koita FC
Midfielders
15. Awa Tamba – (Senegal)
16. Metta Sanneh – Police FC
17. Kaddy Jatta – Red Scorpions
18. Kadijatou Bayo – Red Scorpions
19. Mamie Sey – Police FC
20. Jabou Jobarteh – Police FC
Forwards
21. Ola Buwaro – Red Scorpions
22. Mam Drammeh – (Senegal)
23. Kumba Kuyateh – Red Scorpions
24. Fatoumatta Sowe – Police FC
25. Catherine Jatta – Police FC
26. Kaddy Jarju – Future Bi
27. Teddy Serreh Jatta – Berewuleng
28. Fatoumatta Jammeh – Red Scorpions
29. Mbassy Darboe – Determine Girls (Liberia)