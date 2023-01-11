NAFA Financial Service launches MYNAFA Wallet

By Aisha Tamba

NAFA Financial Service Saturday, 8th January launched MYNAFA Wallet at a local hotel in Kerr Sering.

CEO of Nafa Financial Services Limited, Halimatou Jallow, said it was established in 2014 as a money transfer Bureau with only one shop and two staff and receiving remittances. Now, NAFA Financial Services Limited is the first Gambian registered MTO with 100% Gambian ownership with subsidiaries in 6 West African countries and remitting to 15 African countries from 15 sending partners all over Europe and America. NAFA Financial Services has over 2,000 payout locations across all the regions in The Gambia alone and more than 30,000 payout locations across Africa.

She said MyNafa  Wallet  is  built  with  the  latest  technology  in  Fintech  and  equipped  with the  highest  forms  of  security  available  in  the  industry  today. MyNafa  App  is available  on  IOS  and  Android  and  can  be  downloaded  for  free.  Registration to  the  wallet  is  simplified  for  all  categories  of  users.  MyNafa  Wallet the  Nafa  Core  platform therefore  independent is linked  to of  all  Mobile  network. Customers will  register  with  their  full  name  and  locally  registered  phone  number which  will serve  as  their account  numbers  on the  Wallet.

MyNafa Wallet has a wide range of products and services all meant to make financial transaction and payment of essential goods and services for our esteemed customers easier and accessible.

With MyNafa Wallet you can send money to 15 African countries namely: Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Benin, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Niger, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania and The Gambia – send and receive money to and from anywhere in The Gambia, receive  transfers from 15 different partners across Europe and America directly into your Wallet, pay for goods and services anytime without cash, buy Cashpower anytime anywhere with your Wallet and buy Airtime from all networks anytime, anywhere.

Managing Director of Access Bank, Stephen Abban spoke on the importance of mobile saying it is the future. He said your bank account can be linked to your wallet as he pledged the full support of his bank to ensure the project succeeds in Gambia and beyond.

Harriet Ola Wright, a customer of NAFA, said she has been dealing with them since inception in 2014. She indicated that she is proud of NAFA and the service they offer.

Governor of Central Bank of The Gambia, Buah Saidy thanked the shareholders and directors of NAFA Financial Services for coming up with the My NAFA Wallet. He said the initiative is timely, adding it is in line with the Central Bank financial inclusion strategy. He added the CBG is committed to changing the financial landscape of the country.

He said CBG wants to bring about digital transformation. He explained that the number of mobile phone users out weights bank accounts.

“Financial inclusion seeks to empower the unbanked segment of the society,” he said.

He stated that the challenges to financial inclusion include low financial literacy, inadequate information, inadequate income, poor infrastructure, electricity and internet connectivity.

He said financial inclusion improves the welfare of the people as it turns to technological facilities to increase access, usage and quality.

Saidy urged all to embrace best practices such as disclosing key features of their products and address challenges faced by their customers. He said this will increase confidence of the masses towards the financial sector.

