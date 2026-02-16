spot_img
spot_img
30.1 C
City of Banjul
Monday, February 16, 2026
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia National news

YMCA empowers 50 youths with vocational skills training

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Gambia YMCA has empowered 50 young people with vocational skills, equipping them for success. 25 graduates received start-up materials to launch their own businesses, marking a significant milestone in their journey to self-reliance.

The project Programme Director Priscilla Dunn hailed the graduation as a “celebration of impact” and “transformation”, highlighting the YMCA’s efforts since 2019.

- Advertisement -

Guest speaker Chef Saikou Bojang shared his rags-to-riches story, urging graduates to believe in themselves and stay focused.

Mariama Kandeh, a beneficiary thanked the YMCA and trainers for investing in young people, saying they’ve been given “more than just skills, but opportunity”.

The ceremony emphasised the importance of self-reliance, discipline, and perseverance in achieving success. By equipping these young people with practical skills, the YMCA is strengthening The Gambia’s workforce and contributing to national development.

Previous article
Two African players in top 5: biggest transfers of January
Next article
UK charity STAND opens new prosthetics centre in The Gambia
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions