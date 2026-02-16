YMCA empowers 50 youths with vocational skills training

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Gambia YMCA has empowered 50 young people with vocational skills, equipping them for success. 25 graduates received start-up materials to launch their own businesses, marking a significant milestone in their journey to self-reliance.

The project Programme Director Priscilla Dunn hailed the graduation as a “celebration of impact” and “transformation”, highlighting the YMCA’s efforts since 2019.

- Advertisement -

Guest speaker Chef Saikou Bojang shared his rags-to-riches story, urging graduates to believe in themselves and stay focused.

Mariama Kandeh, a beneficiary thanked the YMCA and trainers for investing in young people, saying they’ve been given “more than just skills, but opportunity”.

The ceremony emphasised the importance of self-reliance, discipline, and perseverance in achieving success. By equipping these young people with practical skills, the YMCA is strengthening The Gambia’s workforce and contributing to national development.