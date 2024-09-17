27.7 C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
YOUNG SCORPIONS GET SENEGAL IN OPENER After Mauritania withdraws from Caf- U-20 qualifiers

The Gambia’s men’s U-20 team, the Young Scorpions will now open its campaign in the Wafu Zone A championship against neighbours Senegal, on Thursday, at 4:00pm, after one of the group mates Mauritania, withdrew.

With the group now left with two teams, the Gambian side play its final group match on Saturday against Mali. 

The championship, organized through the sub regional Zone A of Wafu, is serving as the qualifiers for the Caf youth championship.

Under the technical guidance of Coach Abdoulie Bojang, the Young Scorpions beat host Liberia 1-0 in a friendly match on Sunday and will tomorrow converge for a briefing session on the history of the Wafu tournament and Gambia’s achievements over the years.  The Gambia has a strong history in the championship from which it secured qualification to the African and world youth championships

The first vice president of the Gambia Football Federation Bakary Jammeh has joined the delegation in Monrovia, Liberia where the tournament is taking place.

