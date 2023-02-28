Young Scorpions sting Benin, set up clash with South Sudan

The Gambia under-20 continued to amaze the world at the African Youth championship in Egypt with another scintillating performance. The Young Scorpions beat Benin 1-0 to finish the group one hundred percent, following victories over Tunisia and Zambia.

According to The Gambia Football Federation, the team has now equaled its record in 2007 with three wins, nine points and four goals and none conceded under late Coach Peter Bonu Johnson in Brazzaville. The Gambia now plays South Sudan in the quarterfinals on Friday. A win for the Young Scorpions means they will not only go to the semifinals but also secure a place in the under-20 World Cup in Indonesia.