NEW AIPS-AFRICA SG SPELLS OUT MISSION

Musa Sise newly elected secretary general of the African sports press association AIPS-AFRICA has said the immediate focus for the new leadership is to put the association on sound financial and organisational footing. He disclosed that the new executive is starting with zero budget but has already laid down a concept that will hopefully put the association in its desired place.

Mr Sise whose also the president of the Gambia Sports Journalists Association also revealed that the body must first seek to gain relevance within the key institutions on the African continent such as the African Union and its economic blocs, such as Ecowas, SADC, the East and central African Community and the Maghreb. ”Our focus would be to integrate the body at the continental level so that it can have a firm footing in everything African,” Mr Sise said.

He said the AIPS- AFRICA, like its counterpart in other continents form part of the international body which embraces sports from all over the world.

The Gambia and Senegal were elected into the helm of the AIPS- AFRICA during its recent congress in Dakar, Senegal. Mr Sise became secretary general while Senegalese sport press president Aboulaye Thiam was elected president of the continental body.