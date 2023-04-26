12 SELECTED FOR AFRICAN U-18 ATHLETICS MEETING

12 more missing the event for lack of funding

The Gambian team to the African U-18 and U- 20 athletics championship has been selected, according to a statement from the Gambia Secondary Schools Sports Association. A total of 12 athletes would take part most of them to feature in multiple events

On Monday, the ministry of sport gave D2M toward the team’s participation. However, The Standard has been informed that another 12 athletes who have been training and have been selected have been dropped from the trip because of lack of funding.

According to sources close to the team, the GAA had informed them that they could not travel with the entire 24 athletes selected.

The African U-18 and U-20 athletics championships will be hosted in Ndola Zambia from 29 April to 3 May, 2023.

Athletes

ADVERTISEMENT