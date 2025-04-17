2 GAMBIAN PLAYERS INSPIRE INGLIZIA TO DUBAI MINA CUP TITLE

- Advertisement -

Two Gambian young players, Modou Gibba of Logicsport Academy and Abdoulie from Fajikunda United Academy, played an integral part in Jordanian side Inglizia Football Academy’s route to the championship of the prestigious 2025 Dubai Mina Cup Under-12 tournament.

Inglizia beat Norwich City 1-0 to lift the cup in the final played over the weekend.

The Jordanian side showcased exceptional talent and determination throughout the tournament, culminating in a narrow but deserved win over their English counterparts.

The Gambian duo impressed scouts and fans alike with their skill, discipline, and football intelligence on the pitch.

Their contribution not only highlighted their individual potential but also underscored the growing influence of Gambian youth talent on the international stage. The triumph is celebrated as a proud moment not just for Inglizia Academy, but also for The Gambia’s grassroots football development.