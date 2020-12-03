20 C
City of Banjul
Friday, December 4, 2020
2 more cars stolen as vehicle theft surges

By Tabora Bojang

Two cars were recently stolen as vehicle theft increases in the Greater Banjul Area. The recent cases involved vehicles owned by one Sainey Marong of New Jeshwang and Bakary Fofana of Lamin village.

According to Fofana, he had gone out to attend a naming ceremony of a neighbor and upon his return, he first discovered the back window of the house was shattered. He said he soon realised that his wardrobe where he kept his car spare key has been broken into. “It began to dawn on me that the spare car key was removed to snatch my car, a Ford worth D300,000 with the registration Number BJL 9216,” Fofana said.

He said the thieves also made away with two mobile phones, a flat TV screen and a cash amount of D 50,000.

“This is a very worrying trend. Vehicle theft is becoming the order of the day. I was shocked and could not imagine it happening in day light,” Fofana told The Standard.

As for Sainey Marong, it was a dramatic morning sometime last week when he discovered that his vehicle was missing from his compound as he got ready to go to work.

“I could not still imagine how they could have taken my car away like this or what method they used to get the car from the yard,” he moaned.

Marong said he has already reported the case to the Anti Crime Unit, the Mobile Traffic and Tourism Security Unit. He said the police should now be on alert to the increasing cases of vehicle theft.

