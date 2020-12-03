20 C
Court asks state to speed process in diplomatic passport case

Mansa Sumareh
By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh has directed state prosecutor Patrick Gomez to regularise and serve their processes in the amendment of the charges before his court.

Justice Jaiteh gave this directive yesterday whilst presiding over the matter when state prosecutor Gomez applied for adjournment to withdraw the charge against the accused persons; Mansa Sumareh and Ebrima J Sanneh at the Bundung High Court and amend the charge.

Justice Jaiteh urged the state to regularise the processes and serve the accused persons before the next adjourned date as the case has suffered delay due to impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The matter was adjourned to 12 January, 2021 after defence lawyer S Gaye did not object the application to adjourn the case.

Mansa Sumareh and Ebrima J. Sanneh are being charged with 8 counts of forgery, conspiracy to commit felony, uttering false documents, making false documents without authority, procuring execution of documents by false pretences amongst others. Three witnesses have so far testified in the case.

The prosecution alleged that Mansa Sumareh and Ebrima J. Sanneh sometime in 2019 forged a purported letter of approval from the Office of the President for the issuance of a Gambian diplomatic passport to one Bakary Susso which they denied.

