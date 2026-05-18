3 children die of asphyxiation in an abandoned vehicle

- Advertisement -

Three children from this village in the commune of Tountouroun (Labé prefecture) in Guinea were found dead yesterday, over the weekend in the wreckage of a car. According to the media outlet Africaguinée, which reported the story, the children, aged 3 to 4, had the unfortunate idea of ​​getting into an abandoned vehicle that had been left in the sun for several months. Once inside, they were trapped, unable to reopen the doors they had hastily closed. Lacking oxygen, they suffocated. A fourth child, also in the wreckage, was rescued in time. His cries of distress finally alerted passers-by.

Seneweb

Hizbut-Tarqiyyah donates 1 billion CFA francs, 500 rams to Mouride caliph

On Saturday in Darou Minane, the Dahira Hizbut-Tarqiyyah celebrated its 50th anniversary (1976-2026) with a Grand Ziara (pilgrimage) in the presence of the Caliph General of the Mourides, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké. On this occasion, the organisation presented a gift of one billion CFA francs for the construction of the Great Mosque of Touba, as well as 500 sheep in preparation for the upcoming Grand Magal. According to the organisation’s leaders, this gesture aimed to support the on-going work at the Great Mosque of Touba. Speaking at the event, the spiritual leader of the dahira, Serigne Youssou Diop, explained that this mobilization “is part of a logic of discipline and implementation of the califph’s recommendations.” He commended the commitment of the dahira members, who came in large numbers from all over the country to honour this fiftieth anniversary. Serigne Mountakha Mbacké praised “the organisation’s unwavering commitment to serving the community.”

- Advertisement -

Dakaractu

Senegal launches crackdown on occult practices in football

The Senegalese Professional Football League (LSFP) has taken a firm stance after several reports of occult practices during matchdays 26 and 27 of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. The league warns that these incidents, widely shared on social media, damage the image of Senegalese football. “The integrity of our competition cannot tolerate actions that go against football values,” the LSFP declares in its press release issued in Dakar on Friday. The governing body insists that it continues to fight these behaviours through strict regulations and disciplinary action. “We will not accept practices that distort fair play and professionalism,” the LSFP added. The LSFP said it will review match officials’ reports and all available evidence before it takes disciplinary decisions.

AfricaSport

- Advertisement -

Pastef’s Mamadou Goumbala says Sonko is ‘the real problem’

During a rally held in the Keur Gorgui neighbourhood of Dakar over the weekend, Mamadou Goumbala, a member of the Pastef party’s elders, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, whom he considered “the real problem” at the highest levels of government. Addressing the activists and supporters present, Goumbala denounced the prime minister’s ambiguous attitude towards President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. “Ousmane Sonko is the real problem. Let’s not kid ourselves. He allows his associates to insult President Diomaye with impunity. He himself sometimes makes public statements against the head of state. This is not normal in a country that respects itself. Whatever his contribution to the president’s appointment, it must be understood that it is the head of state who holds the decree and who freely chooses his inner circle,” he asserted.

Dakaractu

Thiès court sentences imam and assistant

A court in the city of Thiès has sentenced an imam from the community of Thiénaba, his assistant, and two others to three months’ suspended imprisonment for destruction of property belonging to others, incitement to violence, and other crimes. The case concerns a multi-hectare housing development project. The defendants were arrested and brought before the Thiès court following an act of sabotage (destruction) of boundary markers installed on the site. The residents of Thiénaba plan to take to the streets to demand the return of their land.

Dakaractu