Food safety: Nestlé Senegal reassures about the quality of its infant formula

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Following an international alert regarding the precautionary recall of certain batches of infant formula, Nestlé Senegal has issued a statement to reassure parents and healthcare professionals. The Senegalese subsidiary firmly affirmed that “products marketed by Nestlé in Senegal are not affected by this recall”.

Leading brands such as NAN and Guigoz, duly registered with national authorities, are declared compliant. Nestlé insisted that these products “are safe and can be consumed with complete confidence”, reiterating that infant safety remains a top priority for the group.

The origin of this global alert lies in the detection of traces of cereulide, a toxin produced by a bacterium, in a European factory. According to the company, the problem stemmed from “oil supplied by an international industrial player, used by several companies in the sector”. Nestlé emphasised that it was the first to identify this anomaly and alerted the authorities as well as the entire industry, a transparency that enabled a rapid collective response.

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Although international regulations do not yet define a universal threshold for this toxin, the group stated that it applied the recommendations of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Its internal policy is based on a “zero tolerance” principle, stipulating that “no detectable trace of this toxin should be present in finished products”.

In response to this incident, the manufacturer immediately “ceased the supply of ARA oil from the supplier in question” and strengthened its protocols. Now, each batch undergoes systematic testing to guarantee complete safety.

Nestlé finally reaffirms its commitment to putting its scientific expertise at the service of the industry in order to “sustainably raise standards and strengthen food safety.”

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