3 Gambians conclude training at legendary Shaolin Temple

By Talibeh Hydara

Three young Gambians; Alieu Bah, Gibril Gaye, and Ousman Badjie, have concluded a rigorous three-month training at the renowned Shaolin Temple in Henan Province, Central China.

The three Gambians, who were invited by the Chinese Ministry of Culture as the 9th African delegation and the first Gambians to train at the Temple, immersed in the legendary Shaolin kung fu with diverse knowledge on other areas of Chinese culture.

Speaking after the completion of the training, Alieu Bah, the president of Gambia Kung fu Wushu Federation, said: “Over the past three months, we immersed ourselves in the profound teachings of Shaolin Kung Fu, guided by the wisdom of our esteemed Shifus. We honed our skills in various techniques, mastering forms like Shi San Quan and Lian Huan Quan. Each training session tested our physical limits and instilled in us the values of patience, humility, perseverance, and compassion—principles that transcend martial arts and resonate in every aspect of life.”

Aside from learning kung fu and its related experiences, the team also received lessons on Chinese literature and traditional medicine.

“Our time at the temple also deepened our appreciation for Chinese culture and philosophy. We engaged in language lessons, practised calligraphy, and learned about traditional Chinese medicine, all while cultivating mindfulness through meditation. These experiences have enriched our minds and spirits, leaving an indelible mark that we will carry forward,” he said.

As part of events marking the start of the summit of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation in Beijing, the Gambian team had a rare opportunity to perform in front of dozens of African leaders, including President Barrow during a banquet at the Great Hall of the People ahead of the summit.

Mr Bah described it as feeling “the weight of cultural exchange and unity between Africa and China. This moment was a testament to the strength of our shared values and the power of collaboration.”

He praised the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia for the opportunity to experience the rich heritage of the Shaolin Temple.