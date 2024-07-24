3 qualify for Second Division

- Advertisement -

Jarra West United FC has joined Essau United as the two regional clubs to the GFF Second Division League men’s competition 2024/25.

The team beat Garowol in the determinant match to seal a place in the second tier.

Modou Lamin Saine scored the lone goal with a close range shot just after kick-off at the late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Garawol pushed for an equalizer without success and scummed to the lone goal that confined them to the regional Third Division league for yet another year.

The line up for promotion into the second division is now complete. The teams are: Jarra West United, Essau United FC and Young Africans from the Greater Banjul Area.