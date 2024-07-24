GNOC SG to give speech at Olympics congress

- Advertisement -

The Secretary General of The Gambia National Olympics Committee (GNOC) Yorro Njie will be among speakers at the Paris 2024 International Olympic Education, Sport and Peace Conference.

The Conference taking place from 25-26 July will build on a decade of successful and interactive Sport and Peace Roundtables globally, and 10 years of the International Sport and Peace Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, which seeks to promote sport, recreation and peace worldwide.

The conference will be conducted in an interactive format, addressing the following key themes:

Olympism, Pierre de Coubertin, Olympic and Paralympic Values Education Africa, Youth, Education Skills Development

Sports Inclusion, Mental Health and Wellbeing

Sport for Solidarity and Peace.

GNOC