4 IN RACE TO CLOTH GAMBIA NATIONAL TEAMS

Four top sportswear companies are in the race to supply Gambia national football teams’ kits. They are Umbro, Macron, Mafro and Saller.

The four submitted bids for the contract which is still being processed. According to the GFF, the bids were opened in front of representatives of all four companies yesterday Tuesday 20 June under the auspices of the GFF Marketing Committee following the advertisement and announcement of the tender in all media outlets.

The GFF Marketing Committee Chairman William Abraham said his committee will review the credentials and offers by all the bidders and then submit its recommendations to the GFF Executive Committee who will later announce the most responsive bidder to be awarded the deal.

The General Secretary of the GFF Lamin Jassey said the GFF has taken important steps to ensure that the right process to choose the best offer is being adhered to.

Current kits sponsor Saller were been represented by Mr Malick Camara while former Gambia international footballer and Sports Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh represented Umbro. Macron and Mafro companies weren’t physically present at the time of the bids opening but their representatives joined the event via a video link.

Once awarded, the successful bidder will henceforth provide jerseys and other equipment to all categories of the Gambia national teams.