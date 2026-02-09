719 communities electrified

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has marked yet another historic milestone as President Adama Barrow commenced the commissioning of the nationwide rural electrification projects.

President Barrow inaugurated the electricity project at Njongon Village in the North Bank Region on Saturday, bringing what was described as a far‑reaching dream to the very doorstep of the people in that community.

In his remarks, President Barrow highlighted that for far too long, many rural communities had endured life without electricity. This, he observed, placed heavy burdens of manual labour on hardworking women and limited opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses. He stressed that it is precisely to address these challenges that his Government is committed to rewriting the story of rural development.

- Advertisement -

While commending partners and stakeholders for their successful service delivery, the President reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that no Gambian is left behind in the country’s development efforts.

Through sustained efforts and strong partnerships, 719 communities across The Gambia have now been electrified, including 209 in the North Bank Region. This is a remarkable stride in achieving the Universal Access to Electricity by end of 2026.