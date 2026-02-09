Japan’s funded Giboro Border Post commissioned

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

A modern border post funded by the Government of Japan and implemented by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has been officially commissioned in Giboro, marking a significant step in strengthening border security and migration management.

The facility is part of a wider project aimed at enhancing border management capacities to promote peace, stability, and security. The inauguration brought together senior government officials, development partners, and community leaders.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the ceremony, Japan’s Ambassador to Senegal overseeing Gambia, Takeshi Akamatsu, said Japan remains committed to supporting The Gambia in strengthening border management, promoting safe migration, and improving security. He noted that modern border facilities are essential for economic growth, trade facilitation, and regional cooperation.

The Minister of Interior, Abdoulie Sanyang, described the project as a major boost to national security, saying it will improve border surveillance, prevent irregular migration, and strengthen the fight against organised crime. He praised the partnership between The Gambia, Japan, and IOM, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising border management systems.

The Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), Ebrima Mboob, said the project demonstrates the strong collaboration between The Gambia and its international partners. He explained that the new facilities will enhance integrated border management, allowing different agencies to work together for efficient processing of travelers without compromising security.

- Advertisement -

He said the project, valued at over US$4.6 million, covers the construction and furnishing of modern border posts, the installation of the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), and the training of immigration and security officers. He added that the facilities will improve service delivery while strengthening efforts to combat human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and other transnational crimes.

IOM Chief of Mission for Senegal with coordination functions for The Gambia Assata Kane, said the project represents a shared commitment to safe, orderly, and regular migration. She explained that the modern infrastructure and technology will enhance secure identity verification, protect vulnerable migrants, and improve cross border movement.