Barrow receives young Gambian entrepreneurs

President Adama Barrow received a group of young Gambian entrepreneurs on a courtesy visit to the State House on Friday.

The delegation, representing an emerging generation of private sector leaders under the umbrella of ‘The Builders Association’, highlighted the strategic importance of ‘Public Private Partnerships’ in promoting growth, youth empowerment, and sustainable economic transformation. They called for government support to boost capital, land, labour, and market access.

In his response, President Barrow, encouraged them to remain patient, resilient, and disciplined, emphasising that they constitute the future leaders and drivers of The Gambia’s economic prosperity. He reassured them of his government’s continued support for youth-led enterprises and indigenous businesses as partners in national development.

The delegation thanked His Excellency for creating a supportive business environment and reaffirmed their identity as The Builders Association, a non-partisan platform driving national development into real economic outcomes.

