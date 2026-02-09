GRA reinforces regional tax leadership at IMF forum

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) is pleased to announce the participation of its top officials at the Second International Monetary Fund (IMF) – AFRITAC West 2 Regional Leadership Forum, held from 2nd to 6th February 2026. The forum convened senior leaders from Anglophone West Africa and Cape Verde to deliberate on key leadership and reform challenges in revenue administration.

Notably, the delegation included Commissioner General Mr Yankuba Darboe, Deputy Commissioner General and Head of Domestic Taxes Mr Essa Jallow, and Director of Technical Services Mr Yahya Manneh.

The workshop was officially inaugurated by the Honorable Minister of Finance of Sierra Leone, Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura. The event also saw participation from the AFRITAC West 2 Center Director, as well as IMF and EU Resident Representatives in Sierra Leone.

The forum focused on critical themes essential for strengthening tax administration and leadership, including:

• Effective decision making in tax administration

• Ethical leadership in tax administration

• Managing political interference in tax administration

• Turning vision into impact through adaptive leadership for tax transformation

• Delivering successful reforms

• Managing a portfolio of reforms

• Handling difficult stakeholders

• Leading for results through performance management

• Personal and professional development

The forum provided a vital platform for Commissioners and management teams to engage on pressing issues concerning revenue administration and reform implementation in the region.

During the event, the GRA had the opportunity to present on the theme “Navigating Political Challenges in Reform Implementation and Revenue Administration.”

The presentation highlighted GRA’s practical experiences with key initiatives such as the implementation of ASYCUDA World, the introduction of Digital Tax Stamps on excisable goods, the Revenue Assurance System for Mobile Network Operators, and the Rental Tax Compliance System.

These examples illustrated the Authority’s proactive approach to overcoming challenges related to political interference while driving effective reform and modernisation of revenue administration.

The event also provided the GRA’s Senior Management Team the opportunity to learn from the experiences of the other AFRITAC West 2 member administrations on their reforms implementation.