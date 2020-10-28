A piece of me

- Advertisement -

By Mariam

Sibo Darboe

Emotionally charged

With grace and empathy

I feel so empty inside knowing that

I’m still yet to recognize myself

The other me

The me which is hidden under the shadows

Hidden rules that timid vividly about my identity

Identical twins with different nerve system

It’s like separating sult from water

When the liquid and solid collide in formation

I feel like I am the water and the other me

Is the sult that’s inseparable

Behind the shadows there always

Is unfinished casting, which is the worst nightmare

#The Optimistic Poet#