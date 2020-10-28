23 C
City of Banjul
POEM

A piece of me

Mariam Sibo Darboe
By Mariam
Sibo Darboe

Emotionally charged
With grace and empathy
I feel so empty inside knowing that
I’m still yet to recognize myself
The other me
The me which is hidden under the shadows

Hidden rules that timid vividly about my identity
Identical twins with different nerve system
It’s like separating sult from water
When the liquid and solid collide in formation

I feel like I am the water and the other me
Is the sult that’s inseparable
Behind the shadows there always
Is unfinished casting, which is the worst nightmare

#The Optimistic Poet#

