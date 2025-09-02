A tribute to Alhaji Demba Alieu Ndow

- Advertisement -

By Abdoulie Touray

The Gambia mourns the passing of Alhaji Demba Alieu Ndow (Ngange Ndow) — the mentor of mentors, a baobab of the Gambian Civil Service, and one of the last living links to the founding generation of our nation’s administration.

May his memory be a blessing and his legacy a guiding light for generations to come.

He was the first Gambian Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance at independence in 1965, a role through which he shaped the foundations of public finance management. He later became the first Managing Director of the Gambia Produce Marketing Board (GPMB), laying the foundation for its transformative growth and international success.

Transforming the GPMB

Under his visionary leadership, GPMB became a powerhouse.

Groundnut exports reached hundreds of thousands of tons annually.

A London Marketing Office was established known as the Gambia Marketing Company to handle the marketing of groundnut products and to source agricultural inputs, machinery and equipment including fertiliser.

The value chain expanded into refined groundnut oil, groundnut cake, and pellets under the leadership of Alhaji Ousman Njie (Bucherr).

The Gambia River Transport Company (GRT) was created, with tugboats and barges ferrying groundnuts to Kaur and Denton Bridge under the leadership of Captain Camara.

A fleet of trucks and a state-of-the-art workshop were introduced under the management of late Pa Omar Kah.

Through GPMB, he catalysed the establishment of the Gambia Commercial & Development Bank, rice mills in Kuntaur, and the cotton ginnery in Basse, enabling Gambia to export cotton to Europe.

The Port of Kaur, during his stewardship, blossomed into a vibrant commercial hub — a symbol of his far-sighted vision.

A mentor of mentors

Beyond building institutions, he built people. Alhaji Ndow mentored some of The Gambia’s finest professionals, among them:

Alhaji Kaba Jallow – MD of GPMB, who succeeded him.

Mr Geoffrey Renner –, who was Assistant Managing Director was appointed as the first Managing Director of the Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation.

Alhaji Lamin Jawara – who was Chief Accountant was appointed as Managing Director of Gambia River Transport.

Alhaji Saihou Drammeh – who was Chief Engineer and later became Managing Director of GPMB.

As Permanent Secretary and civil servant, his protégés included late Abdou Sara Janha, former Permanent Secretary, Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Investment Board ( NIB ) and Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Momodou Senghore who transitioned to the corporate world as first Managing Director of a multinational oil company- Texaco, Mr MG Bala Gaye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and first Gambian Executive Director at the African Development Bank , Alhaji Abdou AB Njie, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Industrial Development ( MEPID) late Mr Phoday Jarjussey, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport , Mr Sidi Sanneh , Project Director Minisitry of Education and Executive Director, African Development Bank and many more who went on to serve the nation with distinction.

I was privileged to work with him when he served as Chairman of the Gambia Commercial and Development Bank, during its transition to Meridien Bank and later Trust Bank PLC.

A refined gentleman & family pillar

Alhaji Ndow was admired not only for his professional brilliance but also for his refined character, humility, and generosity. His door were always open, his wisdom freely shared.

At his side throughout was his beloved spouse and confidant, Mrs. Isatou Hydara, one of The Gambia’s first female Chartered Accountants and the first female General Managers of a major hotel (Kombo Beach – Novotel). Together, they were a beacon of service, excellence, and partnership.

A lasting legacy

Alhaji Ndow’s life reminds us of the Baobab Trees that sheltered and nurtured generations. His legacy is a call to The Gambia and Gambians start to honour those who paved the way, and for each one of us to continue working for the greater good of our homeland.

“He was not just a civil servant — he was a nation builder.”

Condolences & prayer

Our heartfelt condolences go to his beloved wife Mrs. Isatou Hydara, the Ndow and Hydara families, my colleague Mr Muhammad Manjang and his dear wife Mrs Yama Hydara Manjang and family, the Pipeline Mosque community and all who were touched by his wisdom and generosity.

May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannatul Firdaus and envelope him in infinite mercy. May his memory remain a blessing, his legacy an inspiration, and his example a standard for generations yet unborn.

Ambassador Touray is the founder and president of SaHel Knowledge Campus Think Tank (SKCTT).