SK/West update:  Bilbao continues winning spree

By Saderr Cham

Large crowds continue to flock at the Serekunda West-Park as the 40-team summer football jamboree completed a second action- packed week. Among the week’s thrilling encounters was the much talked about contest between early pace setters and hot title favorites Bilbao FC and hot headed pretenders Tababi FC.

The contest predictably ended in a close result with Bilbao taming Tababi 2-1 in front of a capacity crowd. Bilbao, still licking its wounds from a disappointing cup final defeat last season is not leaving anything to chances, and is hell bent on picking maximum points from each match. The ground also watched the delayed Week One fixture between Team Onana and veterans Unicorns FC which ended 2-2. Elsewhere, there were wins for defending champions Cambell Town who beat Jattaz 2-0 to keep their title defense on course, and Tanquil FC who trekked the distance across Brusubi to beat Pipeline FC 1-0.

Full Week Two results:

Jeshwang City 1 – 1 Old Jeshwang

Jarington FC 0 – 2 Manga 11

Cambell Town FC 2 – 0 Jattaz FC

Real De Jeshwang 1 – 1 Happapa FC

Kanifing Layout FC 1 – 0 Bundas FC

Starboys FC 0 – 0 Blackpool FC

Newcastle 0 – 0 Galaxy FC

Kanifing United 1 – 1 Tigers FC

Runn Mango 0 – 3 Celtic FC

Luzan FC 1 – 1 Erenjang United

Tranquil FC 1 – 0 Pipeline FC

Tababi FC 1 – 2 Bilbao FC

Full week three fixtures:

Tue: Team Onana FC vs Gintos FC 2:30 pm

Tue: Badala FC vs Unicorns 4:30 pm

Wed: Empty land FC vs Babun Fatty Fc 2:30 pm

Wed: Old Hands vs Kawtally FC 4:30 pm

Thu: Old Jeshwang vs Manga 11 2:30 pm

Thu: Dk United FC vs Jeshwang City 4:30 pm

Fri: Jattaz FC vs Happapa FC 2:30 pm

Fri: Janta Bi vs Cambeltown Fc 4:30 pm

Sat: Kanifing Layout vs Star Boys Fc 2:30 pm

Sat: Bundas FC vs Hunters FC 4:30 pm

Sun: Galaxy FC vs Kanifing United 2:30 pm

Sun: Future Stars FC vs Newcastle United