Nigeria deploys 20 volunteers to Gambia under NTAC initiative

The Nigerian Government has deployed 20 volunteers to The Gambia through the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) initiative.

The NTAC Director-General, Yusuf Buba Yakub stated this during the orientation ceremony in Abuja.

He also commended President Tinubu for elevating the agency’s initiatives and commitment.

He said that “under the President’s guidance, NTAC has seen advancements in carrying out its mission to foster technical cooperation with various African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries.”

The DG emphasised that the deployment of 20 volunteers to The Gambia is one of the significant strides the agency has made over the past two years.

He highlighted Nigeria’s dedication to strengthening relationships with countries in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific through technical assistance as part of its core mandate.

Yakub congratulated the newly selected volunteers, noting the rigorous selection process they underwent among thousands of applicants.

He urged them to emulate the successful legacy of former and current volunteers, many of whom hold prestigious positions in academia and other sectors.

“As I stand before you today, a TAC volunteer is serving as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (USET).

“A TAC volunteer held the position of Vice Chancellor at the University of The Gambia, showcasing the impact of our volunteers beyond borders.

“In addition to The Gambia, we also deployed volunteers to Grenada, with other East Caribbean countries expected to follow suit.

“Success stories abound! In Sierra Leone, for instance, a TAC volunteer rose to become the Chief Physician to the President and later led the national COVID-19 response,” Yakub said.

He further expressed pride in the high demand for Nigerian expertise across ACP (African, Caribbean, and Pacific) nations, underscoring the importance of showcasing these skills on a global stage.

“Rather than seeing our youth engage in irregular migration, our government, including the Ministries of Justice, Labour, and Employment, has approved a strategy to leverage these skilled professionals for gainful employment, allowing NTAC to generate revenue.

“We are set to send a first batch of 400 specialists to Jamaica,” he explained.

This event aligns with President Tinubu’s 4-D Foreign Policy Initiative and marks a significant step in Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing South-South cooperation and humanitarian efforts across ACP countries.

The support from President Tinubu, he noted, is laying the groundwork for future endeavours.

The Director of Programmes at NTAC, Ambassador Zakari Usman commended the DG’s leadership and promised that great care was taken during the volunteers’ selection process.

He also said that each volunteer is fully prepared for their new roles.

In a statement on behalf of the volunteers, Team Leader Professor Adanlawo Gbadura expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to represent Nigeria.

“Among over 250 million Nigerians, we are truly honoured to serve. We are determined to make Nigeria proud in The Gambia,” Professor Gbadura affirmed.