Abuko Central Abattoir gets new bio-digester facility

By Aminata Kuyateh

The West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL) Gambia on Wednesday officially handed over a bio-digester facility to the Central Abattoir in Abuko, through the livestock marketing agency. The facility aims to promote environmental sustainability, waste management, and renewable energy in the country’s livestock sector. The bio-disaster converts organic waste into biogas and organic fertilizer and this is expected to improve sanitation, reduce waterborne diseases, and provide a sustainable source of clean energy for use in cooking and heating.

‎‎Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Prof Sidat Yaffa, explained that the initiative is a result of collaboration between the UTG, WASCAL’s Competence Center and the University of Missouri. “Our goal is to turn livestock and organic waste into useful resources, reducing landfill burden while supporting clean energy production,” he said. Professor Yaffa, noted that this facility will also serve as a learning platform for environmental and climate change students at the University of The Gambia. ‎

The director general of Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency ‎Momodou Darboe, expressed gratitude to WASCAL and its partners. He said the facility will go a long way in enhancing waste management and energy efficiency in The Gambia. The WASCAL program operates in 12 West African countries, focusing on research and innovation in climate change adaptation.

‎Officials say the success of the pilot project in Abuko would pave the way for similar bio-digester installations across The Gambia, benefiting households and communities through access to renewable energy.